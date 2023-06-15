I THOUGHT ONLY EXTREMISTS BELIEVED THERE WAS CHEATING: Voters see ‘cheating’ everywhere, 54% expect it in 2024 election.
Maybe demanding that nobody talk about cheating wasn’t the most persuasive response.
