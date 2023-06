LIKE THE BARBARIC AND REPRESSIVE MISSISSIPPI LAW EMMANUEL MACRON DENOUNCED even though it was more liberal than France’s. Gallup poll shows most Americans would vote for a 15-week abortion ban. “Again, this isn’t new. Gallup has always found that a majority believe second-trimester abortions should be illegal.”

As I’ve said before, had the Supreme Court stayed out of it, American abortion law would probably look a lot like Europe’s.