CALIFORNIANS’ CHOICE: If state officials go forward with their plan to ban sales of all fossil-fueled vehicles by 2035, they will force upon their millions of residents one simple choice – they can either recharge their Electric Vehicles or they can keep the lights on in their homes and businesses. Issues & Insights explains why that is inevitable, based on a detailed analysis by the Pacific Research Institute (PRI) that is well-worth reading.

Being about California, there is also a delightful Hollywood allusion by the I&I miscreants that illustrates the end of such madness, via a Ramirez that would no doubt prompt a hearty laugh from Charlton Heston.