IT IS, BUT TAKE HEART: The Indictment Itself Is the Problem.

It also means that despite their full control of all institutions and their ability to steal an election, (or really two, since 2022 stunk to high heavens) the criminals in charge think they might lose to Trump.

Of course they misidentify the problem. It is not Donald Trump they should be afraid of, but the American people. He is not some Svengali with power over us. He is our claymore, our destroyer, our killdozer deployed to the heart of the deep state. If they destroy him — and they might, though I’d trust him and the power that guides him (what? You aren’t starting to get that feeling? Flawed and all too human though he is?) to do better than that — we will then find someone more weaponized, even more harmful to them, and hurl him at them.

Stealing elections and silencing opposing opinions is just breaking the fire alarm. Only a fool thinks that keeps you safe from a fire.