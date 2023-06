TRANSGENDER LEFT IS LOSING AMERICA: Writing at The Washington Stand, Ben Johnson reports on the growing majority of Americans who reject the Woke Transgender ideology.

The really good news is that majority is not just older folks, but includes a majority of Gen Z: “Even among the most liberal generation in U.S. history, 57 percent majority of Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2010) now believes in the gender binary — increasing 14 points in two years.”