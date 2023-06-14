LOL: Ibram Kendi wants to correct Sen. Tim Scott on racism: Kendi argues America still racist despite vast successes of black Americans. Kendi’s own “vast success” — or grift, tomato, tomahto — depends on America still being racist, so you know what side he’s going to come down on. He has no choice.
