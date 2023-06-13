GROWTH OF THE #YOUTHRESISTANCE: Community outrage after Burlington, MA Middle School students counter-program Pride celebration.

Young people always mock their sanctimonious elders. Plus: “It’s not clear exactly what prompted this but the principal said some students noted that the school skipped over any mention of Memorial Day this year. . . . Now the students have been condemned by the principal, the school superintendent and something called the Burlington Equity Coalition which is now demanding more DEI training.”

Yes, promote your orthodoxy to the young with a heavy hand. That will work!

UPDATE: From the comments: “It’s reverse Footloose. Cool kids taking on the pinch-faced scolds.” Always.