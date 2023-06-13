WELL, IT’S NOT LIKE THE BIDEN DOJ POSSESSES ANY MORAL AUTHORITY: Jill Biden: It’s “a little shocking” that some Republicans still support Trump after indictment.
If anything, the reverse.
WELL, IT’S NOT LIKE THE BIDEN DOJ POSSESSES ANY MORAL AUTHORITY: Jill Biden: It’s “a little shocking” that some Republicans still support Trump after indictment.
If anything, the reverse.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.