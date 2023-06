HILL GOP GIRDS TO FIGHT BIDEN’S PICK TO RUN CDC: Looks like President Joe Biden is moving to appoint former North Carolina Secretary of Public Health Mandy Cohen to succeed Rochelle Walensky as Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Cohen is a huge Fauci fan and advocate of masking/lockdowns/vaccine mandates. Republicans on both sides of the Hill are marshaling their forces but the CDC Director is not subject to Senate confirmation.