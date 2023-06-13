JOHN HINDERAKER: Why Aren’t Red States Red? “Some red states are leaders in public policy, consistently enacting conservative measures that drive their economies forward. But in some red states, conservatives are frustrated that large Republican majorities don’t necessarily produce solid conservative legislation. One of those states is Texas. Republicans control the Texas House of Representatives 85-64 and the Senate 19-12. Texas has a Republican governor, Greg Abbott. And yet, despite those numbers and the state’s conservative image, a strong anti-DEI bill failed to become law in this year’s session. Texas lawyer and activist Louis Bonham explains what happened.”