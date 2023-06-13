THAT’S 87 DEGREES FAHRENHEIT, OTHERWISE KNOWN AS A MILD SUMMER DAY IN THE AMERICAN SOUTHEAST: Scotland boiled by heatwave. “Scotland has recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with Threave in Dumfries and Galloway reaching 30.7C on Monday. . . . A number of weather stations across the country have reached 25C or above for three days in a row.”

25 degrees Celsius is 77 degrees Fahrenheit, otherwise known as a cool morning in Alabama. Below is a picture I took in London last summer when it was a scorching 80 degrees Fahrenheit and the train stations had heat warnings like this one.