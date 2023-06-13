EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Pfizer expects to run out of antibiotic supply soon.

Pfizer has warned that a drug used to treat syphilis and other bacterial infections in children could run out by the end of June as a spike in infections has put pressure on an already short supply of the antibiotic.

Supply of the drug, Bicillin L-A, is expected to be exhausted by the end of this quarter, the company said in a letter to the U.S. health regulator dated Monday. Pfizer’s penicillin products have been in shortage since April.

Another similar penicillin product, Bicillin C-R, which is used to treat infections related to the upper-respiratory tract, is expected to run out of supply in the third quarter, Pfizer said.

Pfizer’s warning comes amid a shortage of the widely used antibiotic amoxicillin since October.