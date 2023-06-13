“PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIANS” ARE UNRELIABLE NARRATORS: Woodrow the Terrible, Warren the Good: The Upside-down Sensibilities of Presidential Historians. “There are many reasons to disparage what passes for expertise and judgment among presidential historians, but there is none better than their longstanding tendency to rate Woodrow Wilson as a near-great president and Warren Harding as among the worst. By any sensible estimation, Wilson was the ultimate bottom-feeder of American presidents, while Harding swam peaceably, albeit somewhat confusedly, around the middle depths of the pond. But historians tend to favor leaders with expansive agendas during dramatic times over those with modest goals in calmer times. In recent years, Wilson’s off-the-charts racism has begun to take him down a notch or two in public estimation, and there have been occasional suggestions that Harding be upgraded a bit. But there’s a long way to go to right the record on these two.”