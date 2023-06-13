JUST WAITING FOR THE NEXT FALL: Three Democrats have PACs that seem to be related to anticipation about President Joe Biden’s falls, especially the next one. One of the names will amuse you, another one will prompt guffaws and the third one, well, you’ll just have to check out this Washington Free Beacon piece by Andrew Stiles.
