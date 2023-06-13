THE CIVILIZED WORLD IS SPEAKING: Britain Bans Puberty Blockers for ‘Gender Dysphoric’ Kids.
What? The left only follows the Europeans when convenient? In this case the Europeans are following the science. (Which isn’t normal.)
