MICHAEL WALSH: Waiting for GODot. “Let us now add a fourth faith to this trinity: ‘man-made climate change.’ Its professed goals might be quite different, but in practice, it is indistinguishable from the other three. Computer projections forecasting certain doom are its ‘prophecies’ and climatologists are its Hoseas, Jeremiahs, and Isaiahs. Apocalyptic books such as Al Gore’s Earth in the Balance and his movie, An Inconvenient Truth, are Holy Writ. And Greta Thunberg, the Swedish school striker, is its embodiment of Bernadette and Joan of Arc. It is not enough to believe in some of what its votaries say: one must believe in all of it, and the only way to salvation is through its teachings. Time, of course, is of the essence.”