THEY TOLD ME THAT ONCE ROE WAS OVERTURNED, THIS WOULD HAPPEN ALL OVER. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! Woman who took abortion pill after UK term limit sentenced to 28 months.

She had a conversation with a nurse at the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), an abortion care facility, on May 6, 2020, PA Media reported. BPAS mailed her abortion-inducing medication after concluding she was about seven weeks pregnant, based on her answers.

Five days later, after the woman ingested the drugs, an emergency call was made saying she was in labor. Her child was born during the phone call, and was later pronounced dead at hospital following resuscitation attempts by paramedics.

The woman was between 32 and 34 weeks pregnant at the time, a post-mortem examination revealed. The baby’s cause of death was documented as still birth and maternal use of abortion drugs, according to PA Media.

Abortion laws in the UK stipulate that a person may be able to have a medical abortion at home if they are less than 10 weeks pregnant, according to the National Health Service. . . . She had pleaded guilty to dispensing drugs or using instruments to obtain an abortion. The maximum sentence in the country is life imprisonment.