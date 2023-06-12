IS THIS WHY TARA READE FLED TO RUSSIA? “When Tara Reade fled to Russia last month and applied for Russian citizenship, we were left speculating about the reason she might have had to do such a thing. Some cited social media posts from previous years where she had praised Vladimir Putin and the Russian people. Others pointed to rumors that she had been dating a Russian citizen. But was there more to the story that we weren’t being told? According to her attorney, Dr. Jonathan Levy of London, there certainly was. He has released a letter that Reade sent to the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression. He claims that Reade was in ‘imminent danger’ of being arrested and persecuted for speaking out about her allegations of sexual assault at the hands of Joe Biden. . . . These are some heady allegations that Reade is making. It’s also not entirely clear what she hopes to do by going through the United Nations. She’s asking the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression to request an explanation from the U.S. envoys to the UN about these allegations. But the UN really doesn’t have any enforcement authority to do anything about it.”