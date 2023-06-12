EVERY INSTITUTION HAS BEEN CORRUPTED: National Geographic Says Climate Change Is ‘Greatest Threat to Human Health.’ It Also Flies Billionaires Around the World on Its Private Jet.
To be fair, most of them are just millionaires.
EVERY INSTITUTION HAS BEEN CORRUPTED: National Geographic Says Climate Change Is ‘Greatest Threat to Human Health.’ It Also Flies Billionaires Around the World on Its Private Jet.
To be fair, most of them are just millionaires.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.