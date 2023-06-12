THE SCOTT GERBER CASE, REVISITED. NAS’ Peter Wood: “This matter involves an effort by the dean of ONU’s law school, Charles H. Rose III, to coerce Professor Gerber to resign… Perhaps most troubling of all to some of his colleagues, he is a leading authority on the jurisprudence of Justice Clarence Thomas.” Thrown out of class in April, he still has not been told what he did. If they can do this to a tenured professor, nobody is safe. (Disclosure: my firm represents Prof. Gerber.)