INSTEAD OF “FREAKING OUT” NOW, MAYBE THEY SHOULD HAVE BEEN FOCUSING ON THIS INSTEAD OF DIVERSITY AND PRONOUNS: The Pentagon Is Freaking Out About a Potential War With China. (Because America might lose.)

Again, we “might lose” because our priorities have lain elsewhere than in ensuring that we have a war-winning military. There has been a major dereliction of duty over the past few years — maybe longer — and there should be accountability and purges. We’ll get those anyway once the war starts, but it’s better to get rid of the deadwood sooner. Some people in the military know this, but they’re not the ones in charge.