IT LEANS TO THE LEFT, WHICH IS WHY IT’S DESTINED FOR COLLAPSE. . . . The tilt of San Francisco’s Millennium Tower has deepened as engineers work to reverse lean. “The Bay Area’s 545-foot-tall Millennium Tower has only continued to tilt further and sink deeper west in spite of architects’ best efforts to steady the ritzy building. The multimillion-dollar-per-unit tower is leaning more than 29 inches at the corner of Fremont and Mission streets — a slant over half an inch deeper than previously revealed.”