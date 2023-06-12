DON SURBER: Why LGBTQQIAAP2S+ is losing. “LGBTQQIAAP2S+ has turned Americans off. . . . The LGBTQQIAAP2S+ Marxists began losing support when it forced schools to accept boys in girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms. When one of those boys raped a girl in Virginia, the school refused to prosecute and merely transferred him to another school, where he did it again to another girl. When the father of the first girl complained at a school board meeting, the schoolboard had him arrested for trespassing — at a public meeting in a public building. School boards continue to defy the public and the law to promote transsexuality. The pushback now includes people Democrats take for granted.”