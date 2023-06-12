WELL, YES, THAT’S THE GOAL: “You’re seeing the destruction of our standards because we are using so-called equity instead of equality”.

“Equity” is a term chosen because it sounds kind of like “equality,” which Americans support. But it means the opposit of equality. Equality constrains authorities by forcing them to treat everyone the same. The whole point of “equity” to to break authorities free of that constraint, so that they can favor those they wish to favor, and disfavor those they wish to punish.