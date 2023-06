#JOURNALISM:

Where do these folks think Chernobyl is ??? πŸ€¨πŸ€¦πŸ»β€β™‚οΈ

The incident happened when the USSR was around….when the USSR was divided into a bunch of countries, Chernobyl ended up in Ukraine.

Time has no idea WTF it's talking about πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/DPnyL2TOpx — πŸ”₯BlakeπŸ”₯ (@LastOutlaw1993) June 12, 2023

I would say that history and geography are their weak points, but actually they know about as much about those subjects as they do about everything else . . . . As Ben Rhodes said, they literally know nothing.