STILL INFERIOR TO DIESEL, THOUGH: Ammonia Used to Power a Semi Truck. “The system has 5x higher system-level energy densities compared to lithium batteries. The volumetric energy density of liquid ammonia is almost 3x greater than that of compressed hydrogen. Over an equivalent distance, fueling a vehicle solely using ammonia would require approximately three times the internal tank volume needed for conventional diesel fuel but three times less than the volume required for compressed hydrogen.”

After seeing this video on an anhydrous ammonia incident a few years ago, I’m not super impressed with this as a fuel. I mean, yeah, gasoline and diesel can burn, but . . .

Warning: Not for the weak-stomached.