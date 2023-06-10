WHY SO MANY PEOPLE DON’T TAKE THE TRUMP INDICTMENT SERIOUSLY: “Oddly, the bureaucrats at the National Archives took the unprecedented step of weighing in on the case, as reported by CNN. I’ve done a bit of digging and I was unable to find a single statement from the National Archives about Joe Biden’s mountain of classified documents scattered around the country in various locations. Nor did they weigh in on the controversies surrounding Hillary Clinton’s private email server back in 2016. But for some reason, they felt compelled to jump on the dogpile surrounding Trump. So be it, I suppose.”