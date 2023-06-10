SADLY TRUE:
He wanted to be a woman and believed industrialization was a catastrophe. Had he become a politician instead of a mail bomb maker he might still be in the Senate at 81.
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) June 10, 2023
