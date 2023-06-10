BLUEPRINT FOR SAVING MEDICARE: The federal government’s most popular social program (or second most-popular, depending on how you view Social Security) faces insolvency in less than a decade. Politicians keep kicking the can down the road, the root problems in the program continue to worsen and we all go on about our business.

But, as somebody whose name escapes me at the moment once famously said, things that cannot continue, won’t, and that maxim is deeply applicable to Medicare. There is hope, however.

“Modernizing Medicare: Harnessing the Power of Consumer Choice and Market Competition,” co-edited by Dr. Robert Moffit and Marie Fishpaw and featuring essays by a dozen of the nation’s smartest public health policy thinkers, points to the success of Medicare Advantage as the core of such hope.

Check out my latest PJMedia column for more of why this book is essential reading for Medicare beneficiaries and policymakers alike. Radical reforms designed to give the power of choice to beneficiaries can save the program.