DIVERSITY IS OUR STRENGTH: University Print Office sells Pride flag stickers in more than a dozen ‘inclusive’ designs like ‘demigender’ and ‘aromantic.’
Wait, only a dozen? Bigots!
DIVERSITY IS OUR STRENGTH: University Print Office sells Pride flag stickers in more than a dozen ‘inclusive’ designs like ‘demigender’ and ‘aromantic.’
Wait, only a dozen? Bigots!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.