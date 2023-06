NEWS YOU CAN USE: Forest Fires and N95 Masking. “Consider n95 masking for forest fires. The data is of piss poor quality. Sure, in contrived laboratory studies it filters some smoke, but that isn’t the question. The question is: when you live in a city blanketed with smoke, should you advise citizens to mask when they walk outside, etc? Let’s think through that.”

Plus: “Finally, the real motivation for me writing this column is that public health is being led by the dumbest people.”