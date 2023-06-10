HARVARD 1, PRINCETON -1. Harvard: Faculty Fight for Academic Freedom at Harvard. “The National Association of Scholars is delighted that 52 Harvard University professors have formed a Council on Academic Freedom. This group will “advocate for the free and civil exchange of ideas on campus” by promoting the principles of free inquiry, civil discourse, and intellectual diversity. Harvard, no less than other universities, needs professors who defend intellectual freedom—and freedom in general. But because Harvard is Harvard—the oldest and most respected college in the country—the creation of the Council on Academic Freedom sends a message that will reverberate throughout American higher education.”

Princeton: Three quarters of Princeton students say it’s acceptable to shout down campus speakers they disagree with – while 16% agree with using VIOLENCE to stop a speech, after conservative judge was ambushed by Stanford Law students and dean.