THE PROBLEMS ARE BASICALLY REGULATORY, NOT ENGINEERING-RELATED: SpaceX Starship problems likely to delay Artemis 3 moon mission to 2026, NASA says. “It’s unclear when Starship will fly again; several boxes must be checked first. For example, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is still investigating the launch mishap, with SpaceX’s help. And a coalition of environmental groups is suing the FAA, claiming the agency didn’t properly assess the damage Starship launches could inflict on the surrounding ecosystem.”