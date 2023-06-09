EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Gallup: Views of State of Moral Values in U.S. at New Low. “Americans’ already poor ratings of the state of moral values in the U.S. have fallen further to the lowest point in Gallup’s 22-year trend. The 54% of U.S. adults who rate moral values in the country as ‘poor’ marks a four-percentage-point increase since last year and the first time the reading has reached the majority level.”