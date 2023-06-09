GOOD: Private Employers May Not Fire Employees for Writing to the Legislature, Tennessee Court Holds: BlueCross BlueShield allegedly fired an employee for “email[ing] Tennessee state legislators with her concerns and grievances regarding vaccine mandates.” “Article I, Section 23 of the Tennessee Constitution reads: ‘That the citizens have a right, in a peaceable manner, to assemble together for their common good, to instruct their representatives, and to apply to those invested with the powers of government for redress of grievances, or other proper purposes, by address or remonstrance.’ {[I]t is evident that [this] concerns the right to petition.}”