FREDDIE DE BOER: The Real Media Bias is Writing for Each Other (But, Like, They’re All Liberals, So… ). “I think Weiss attracts a type and level of ire from her peers in journalism that’s fundamentally personal in nature, not political or professional, in a way that exemplifies the transparent sense in which media culture is simply a redo of high school where some of the sad and lonely kids have tried to invert the popularity pyramid and become the new bullies.”