SPEAKING OF NON-MATERIAL NOTIONS LIKE ‘FREEDOM’ AND ‘CREATIVITY:’ Analytic Philosopher Jay Richards — the William E. Simon Senior Research Fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society — explains his view that materialism and natural science are not one and the same things.

Otherwise, there’s no room for non-material concepts like individual liberty, justice, limited government natural rights, and so forth. It’s an 11 minute video on HillFaith that I happily suggest is well-worth some serious thought. You may not agree with Richards after listening to him, but then how would you quantify your thoughts on the matter (no pun intended).