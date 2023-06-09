WHITE WOMEN GROUP GOES KAREN ON STRONG BLACK WOMAN: Gabby Giffords pounces on VA Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears as she talks about root causes of violence. “Sears went on live TV and courageously stated the truth. She talked about gangs, revolving doors for criminals, leadership, and accountability. Most politicians shy away from talking about root causes in the aftermath of a shooting, let alone boldly and unapologetically defending the rights of the law-abiding. Sears did it. . . . Sears blamed the ineffective leaders for good reason. She talked about real solutions. And what did the gun grabbers at Giffords bring up yet again? “Common sense gun safety laws” – passing more of them, to be precise. It’s obvious to anyone but those asleep like Rip Van Winkle that these groups keep coming back for more instead of admitting that the previous iterations of gun control laws they passed were useless, ineffective, and completely antithetical to the American notion of Liberty.”