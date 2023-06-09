UNEXPECTED TURN IN NASHVILLE SHOOTING: Attorneys for the parents of Audrey Hale, the troubled young trans-gendering woman who killed three adults and three young children at Nashville’s Covenant School, are moving to assign to the facility’s students all rights to the murderer’s writings, The Epoch Times’ Chase Smith reports.
