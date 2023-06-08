ACTUAL AMERICANS DISAPPROVE OF BASICALLY ALL ELITE RACIAL POLICIES: Pew: US adults disapprove of affirmative action 50-33.
But our contemporary system of government is designed to ensure that what a majority of Americans want doesn’t happen.
