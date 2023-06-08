DO TELL: Democrat: Yes, there are a lot of extremists in our party, and voters know it. “First, a Votecast survey, conducted by University of Chicago’s National Opinion Research Center in conjunction with the 2022 election, asked whether each party was “too tolerant of extremist groups.” Fifty-three percent found Republicans too tolerant of extremists and an identical 53 percent said the same of Democrats. In response to another question, 47 percent said Republicans need more moderate candidates while 49 percent expressed the same desire for Democrats. Equal numbers said Democrats and Republicans welcome extremism and that each party needed more centrist candidates.”

Plus: “More Nevada Latinos perceived Republicans as working to keep their neighborhoods safe from crime than felt that way about Democrats, and more believed Democrats were too liberal than that Republicans were too conservative. Again, that’s among a segment we consider part of the Democratic base.”