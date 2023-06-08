FOLLOW THE SCIENCE! Mayo Clinic Suspends A Doctor Who Commented in NYTimes About Testosterone’s impact when Trans-athletes compete in Women’s sports. “FIRE— an organization devoted to championing free speech on university campuses— has broken the story of Mike Joyner, a Mayo Clinic Professor suspended for comments he made to the news media. They even published his disciplinary letter. It appears Mike Joyner is in part being punished for comments he made about fairness when trans-athletes compete in women’s sports.”