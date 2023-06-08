GOOD QUESTION:

It’s very puzzling. Big Tech along with billionaire allies, the World Economic Forum, and the Chinese Communist Party sees itself as being in the process of taking over the whole world, which they’ve converted into a Global Village. So why would they crawl out on a limb making themselves look like deranged fools in the eyes of most of the Village’s villagers?

But that’s what they are doing. Yes, specifically their attempt to defy that very fundamental aspect of reality that there are two human sexes, and when combined with social traditions, there are two genders, give or take a little weirdness around the edges.