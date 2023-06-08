HOW ABOUT TO HOLD HIM OVER A LOW FIRE, TILL HE SPEAKS? House Oversight Committee Releases Resolution to Hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in Contempt of Congress.
That would be a more effective resolution, whatever the metaphorical fire might be.
