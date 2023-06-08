THE WALLS. CLOSING IN. ETC. ETC. RUN THE SCRIPT AGAIN: Rumors of Imminent Trump indictment in Mar-a-Lago case.
He really does scare the spit out of them, doesn’t he?
THE WALLS. CLOSING IN. ETC. ETC. RUN THE SCRIPT AGAIN: Rumors of Imminent Trump indictment in Mar-a-Lago case.
He really does scare the spit out of them, doesn’t he?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.