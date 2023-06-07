BUT IT LOOKS MORE AND MORE LIKE A DOCUMENTARY: LET’S NOT GO ALL X-FILES JUST YET. “What was particularly of note in this attempt was the direct targeting of journalists who were not toeing the line on the war in Ukraine. I happen to (mostly) support Ukraine in its efforts to defeat Russia’s aggression, for the simple reason that Ukraine was clearly the victim of the conflict. That doesn’t mean that Ukraine has the right to expect that every person in the United States should be drafted into their war effort, and it certainly doesn’t justify the suppression of basic rights at the behest of the US government on behalf of an ally.”