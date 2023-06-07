LAWS ARE FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE: Former Biden Staffer Didn’t Get Cited Or Tested For Intoxication After Crash. “Police did not issue a traffic citation to Cedric Richmond, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden and ex-U.S. congressman, or test him for intoxication despite the high-profile Democrat acting bewildered and slurring his speech after a car wreck in New Orleans, according to new details about the April 23 incident. A police report offered insight into a police officer’s investigation into what happened with Richmond, who left the White House last year to become an adviser to the Democratic National Committee, after his Mercedes convertible crashed into an oak tree at an intersection with his young son in the passenger seat of the vehicle.”