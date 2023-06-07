HAHA:

"Gender-affirming care" is to health as "Elizabeth Warren" is to Indian. — BullshitSquared (blue check) (@xenophonrocks) June 7, 2023

Related: Norway: This gender-bending stuff isn’t science. “Multiple European countries over the past year or more have conducted thorough scientific research resulting in policies that largely ban transgender ‘medical care’ for children. The latest to join the crowd was Norway. They have now ruled that professional guidance encouraging puberty blockers or sex-change surgery for children should be ‘restricted to research settings only.'”