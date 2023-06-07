THEY KEEP TRYING, AND FAILING, TO MAKE THOMAS A PARIAH: Scandal! DeSantis is close to Clarence Thomas! “The MSM has been looking for ever more evidence that Ron DeSantis is really Rob DeSatan, and they appear to have struck the motherlode of evidence. DeSantis is a big admirer of Clarence Thomas and gave him a big bear hug after a speech Thomas gave at a Federalist Society event held in Florida.”