THEY KEEP TRYING, AND FAILING, TO MAKE THOMAS A PARIAH: Scandal! DeSantis is close to Clarence Thomas! “The MSM has been looking for ever more evidence that Ron DeSantis is really Rob DeSatan, and they appear to have struck the motherlode of evidence. DeSantis is a big admirer of Clarence Thomas and gave him a big bear hug after a speech Thomas gave at a Federalist Society event held in Florida.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.