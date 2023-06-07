A SENATOR TO KEEP AN EYE ON: Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) had a tough act to follow in his predecessor, Sen. Tom “Dr. No” Coburn, who exposed Alaska’s infamous “Bridge to Nowhere” and who was a bulwark against stupid and fraudulent federal spending.

But, as I explain this morning in The Epoch Times, Lankford is emerging as the conservative senator most likely to expose, carefully and directly, the multifarious ways in which Democrats in the White House, the federal bureaucracy, the mainstream media and elsewhere manipulate language and legal precedent to mislead, abuse and oppress.

As one former Coburn staffer admiringly described Lankford: “He’s a legislator, not a headline-chaser.” He’s also a man of genuinely principled and daily demonstrated faith, which makes him particularly worth watching.